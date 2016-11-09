State-By-State: How Trump Won The Election

Update: Donald Trump is the projected winner of the presidential election. Click through for full results.
This story was originally published on November 8, 2016.
The time has come to pick our next president.
Polls are yet to close in only six states now, bringing an end to a tumultuous 20-month campaign. Soon we will know which candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.
So who will it be? Will America be led by President Clinton or President Trump come inauguration in January? Trump is ahead for now but as someone once said, "It ain't over till the fat lady sings." Battleground states North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio were called for Trump, according to The Associated Press, but the big prize of California, the country's most populous state, went to Clinton.
Refinery29 will be tracking the results as polls close across the country. You can join us live on Facebook from 8 to 10 p.m. and check back here to see which states each candidate carries.
Ahead, see the results as they are being called.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
