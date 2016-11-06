On Friday night, Beyoncé made her pantsuit endorsement for Hillary Clinton. And on Saturday, it was Katy Perry's turn to use fashion to illustrate her support for the Democratic candidate. She took the stage in Philadelphia wearing an electric-blue pantsuit and a cape emblazoned, James Brown-style, with the words "I'm With Madam President."
The outfit was the result of a collaboration with Perry; her stylist, Karla Welch; and designer Prabal Gurung.
“This is the last rally before the election on Tuesday, so it was crucial that we create an unforgettable piece to inspire people across the country,” Gurung told Vogue. "We are all passionate, adamant activists for Hillary and for feminism worldwide."
Perry has been wearing many a pro-Clinton fashion statement for the past year, including her Halloween costume last week.
At the event in Philadelphia, where Shonda Rhimes also spoke, Clinton introduced longtime supporter Perry and praised the lyrics of "Roar." "I love the message, when you get knocked down, which everybody does, the message is, 'Get back up,'" she said, according to Variety.
In response to suggestions that she shouldn't talk politics. Perry said, “I am using my voice.”
