Update: Katy Perry added something important to what we know about her Hillary Clinton costume: credits. Now we know her makeup and prosthetics were done by Tony Gardner, who did makeup and special effects for Zombieland, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, and Shallow Hal, among others. So if your Halloween prosthetics didn't look quite as real as Perry's, really — don't feel bad about it. She had a straight-up professional at the ready.



