Update: Katy Perry added something important to what we know about her Hillary Clinton costume: credits. Now we know her makeup and prosthetics were done by Tony Gardner, who did makeup and special effects for Zombieland, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, and Shallow Hal, among others. So if your Halloween prosthetics didn't look quite as real as Perry's, really — don't feel bad about it. She had a straight-up professional at the ready.
Oh yeah, and her Bill Clinton was, in fact, played by Orlando Bloom.
This story was originally published on October 29, 2016.
Last night in Los Angeles, Halloween weekend got started with Kate Hudson's annual costume party. Katy Perry was not messing around with her look. We all know Perry goes hard when it comes to costumes, but with this look she seems to be trying to unseat even Halloween queen Heidi Klum.
Perry shared a photo of her look on Instagram. Dressed as Hillary Clinton, Perry captioned the photo, "Having a little pre-party before I take office," and added the hashtag #IMWITHME.
Perry's look goes beyond the usual Halloween wig and makeup moves and involves heavy prosthetics, completely reshaping her face to get the look. Honestly, if Perry didn't tell us it was her in the photo we might not have guessed.
You're on notice, Hollywood. Katy Perry has the Halloween look to beat this year. Who's going to bring it to the remaining Halloween weekend parties?
This story was originally published on October 29, 2016.
Last night in Los Angeles, Halloween weekend got started with Kate Hudson's annual costume party. Katy Perry was not messing around with her look. We all know Perry goes hard when it comes to costumes, but with this look she seems to be trying to unseat even Halloween queen Heidi Klum.
Perry shared a photo of her look on Instagram. Dressed as Hillary Clinton, Perry captioned the photo, "Having a little pre-party before I take office," and added the hashtag #IMWITHME.
Perry's look goes beyond the usual Halloween wig and makeup moves and involves heavy prosthetics, completely reshaping her face to get the look. Honestly, if Perry didn't tell us it was her in the photo we might not have guessed.
You're on notice, Hollywood. Katy Perry has the Halloween look to beat this year. Who's going to bring it to the remaining Halloween weekend parties?
Advertisement
Advertisement