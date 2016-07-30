Hillary Clinton may have been the star of Katy Perry’s DNC speech, but she wasn’t its only inspiration. Perry revealed via Twitter on Friday that one of the best lines in her speech came from someone a little closer to home.
“Lando put that one in,” she tweeted in response to a tweet praising a line of her speech, referencing boyfriend Orlando Bloom. She credited him with the line, “It’s not where you come from, but what you grow into.”
Perry and Bloom have been dating since February, according to People, and with adorable shows of support like this, it's no wonder they seem to be going strong. The two stars have a relatively low-key relationship, so it's nice to see them supporting and helping each other in their convictions. The couple that campaigns together, stays together?
The speech was part of Perry's appearance at the DNC, where she performed her songs “Rise” and “Roar” on Thursday night before Hillary Clinton officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president. Perry, who has been an active supporter of the Clinton campaign, has spent months advocating for the candidate.
"I have been on the road with her since Iowa," Perry said. "She will be the next president of the United States."
