Last night in Los Angeles, Halloween weekend got started with Kate Hudson's annual costume party. Katy Perry was not messing around with her look. We all know Perry goes hard when it comes to costumes, but with this look she seems to be trying to unseat even Halloween queen Heidi Klum.
Perry shared a photo of her look on Instagram. Dressed as Hillary Clinton, Perry captioned the photo, "Having a little pre-party before I take office," and added the hashtag #IMWITHME.
Perry's look goes beyond the usual Halloween wig & makeup moves and involves heavy prosthetics, completely reshaping her face to get the look. Honestly, if Perry didn't tell us it was her in the photo we might not have guessed.
You're on notice Hollywood. Katy Perry has the Halloween look to beat this year. Who's going to bring it to the remaining Halloween weekend parties?
