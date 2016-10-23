Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry Visited College Dorms To Get Out The Vote For Hillary Clinton

How does Hillary Clinton reach America's youth? With a little help from her celebrity friends. Over the weekend, both Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry hit the campaign trail for Clinton in Virginia and Nevada, respectively.
Cyrus knocked on dormitory doors at George Mason University in Virginia, reminding students to come out and vote on election day. The Voice coach was dressed like the Miley Cyrus version of the American flag — wearing a glittery red-and-silver dress with a furry blue jacket and a pink furry headband.
She reportedly greeted students at their doors by simply saying, "I’m here supporting Hillary. Are you going to vote?"
Cyrus took selfies with students in their dorm rooms, but she also listened to their stories. According to Buzzfeed News, Cyrus talked to 20-year-old Mousa Abusaif, who used to work at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. He said that when his family was struggling, he asked Trump, "Is there a place for me to grow in your organization, is there maybe an internship I could take with you?”
Miley having a conversation with a GMU studentpic.twitter.com/V5T6oub7XX— Miley Cyrus News (@TeamCyrusHD) October 22, 2016
But instead of getting an internship, Abusaif claimed that Trump tried to have him fired. Cyrus responded with a shake of her head, saying, “I’m really sorry that happened.”
Later, Cyrus blew kisses to fans from a dorm window while holding a “Stronger Together” Clinton campaign sign. According to The Washington Post, that prompted chants of “Twerk for us! Twerk!”
That moment when Miley Cyrus was at GMU when you were pic.twitter.com/YvLxY4JOxr— Hannah (@hannah_knick) October 23, 2016
Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, Katy Perry was knocking on dorm doors at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, while wearing bright red lipstick, an "I'm With Her" button, and a T-shirt that read "Nasty Woman."
"We're out here campaigning for Hillary Clinton. Ever heard of her?" she reportedly asked students at their doors. She added to her pitch that it was necessary to vote for Clinton, because "there's no other alternative. We need our issues heard, we need our bodies taken care of, we need all that choice."
According to ABC News, Perry also pushed for down-ballot candidates in Nevada, introducing Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. She ended the day with an outdoor rally, where her hit songs were blasting from speakers.
VIDEO: Katy and Catherine Cortez Masto Campaign for @HillaryClinton in Las Vegas, Nevada at the @UNLV pic.twitter.com/eRg09dSYX6— Katy Perry Lately! (@katyperrylately) October 23, 2016
Perry has been a vocal supporter of Clinton, spanning back the primaries. Perry also performed at the Democratic National Convention.
Cyrus was a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter, but turned her support to Clinton. On Saturday, Cyrus didn't mince words when pushing for Clinton, simply telling students, "I'm counting on you."
