Perry also was an outspoken supporter of the Affordable Care Act, so much so that President Obama tweeted her his thanks. And as far back as 2008, Perry has used her stage time to shine a spotlight on candidate Obama. Remember when she donned an Obama-themed sequined dress while hosting the MTV European Music Awards Perry isn’t the only celebrity to use their pop star status to round up votes, but so far, Perry is the only pop star of her ilk to make this level of public appearance on behalf of any candidate in the 2016 election. Beyoncé and Jay Z threw campaign fundraisers for the Obamas in 2008 and 2012. Beyoncé not only performed during Obama’s first inaugural dance and at his second inauguration , but she regularly appears in support of First Lady Michelle Obama’s political initiatives . When the Beyoncés and Katy Perrys of the world do use their platform for a political message, it sends a powerful message to their large, engaged, and young fanbases.