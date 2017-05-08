Story from TV Shows

An American Idol Reboot Is Probably Happening & The Internet Has Feelings

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP/REX/Shutterstock
A new idol will officially be crowned! On Tuesday, USA Today reported that ABC will bring back American Idol after the singing competition was cancelled by Fox in spring of 2016.
This article was original posted on May 8.
Another day, another reboot on the horizon. This time, in lieu of a much-beloved sitcom getting second life on Netflix, it's the return of an only-recently axed competition series. American Idol could be coming back, and, according to Ryan Seacrest's comments on his new gig Live With Kelly & Ryan, the Kardashian TV mogul may even be down to reprise his role as host when the series reportedly returns.
Rumors that the Fox series could return for a new season on a new network have been circulating for weeks now. According to USA Today, the reality show that gave the world Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood may head to ABC for the 2017-2018 season.
When asked about the show's return, Seacrest — who reportedly did not know that the series was in talks to head back to television — told his talk show co-host Kelly Ripa that he would head back to the competition. Of course, he did have one stipulation: that Ripa approved.
"Whatever you want! You’re my work wife," Seacrest joked to Ripa. "I say yes and bow to you."
Seacrest may be in, and ABC may be in, but is America in? That's the real question here. While the Fox competition was once the biggest deal ever (families were destroyed over loyalties to opposing idols) the market has now been saturated with reality fare. From The Voice to RuPaul's Drag Race, there are already so many variations of the competition series.
Fortunately, there's one way to take the temperature of the country: Twitter. It seems that the country isn't too thrilled about adding more AI in their lives:
While fans don't appear too optimistic about bringing back this beloved classic, that doesn't mean that American Idol is doomed should it head to ABC. Maybe the series will surprise us all and pull out some new tricks — or even discover the next One Direction, a la The X Factor.
Hey, a little optimism never hurt anybody.
