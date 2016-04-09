As the lights dimmed on what was supposed to be American Idol's final episode, Ryan Seacrest uttered a cryptic sign off that has fans speculating.
"And one more time — this is so tough — we say to you from Hollywood, goodnight America," he said, before quickly adding, "for now." That twist to his famous phrase sent American Idol's devoted viewers into a frenzy, according to E! News.
April 7's episode was the series finale, so is Seacrest's message a hint that producers aren't shuttering the show for good? The popular host, who's the only cast member to remain on the show for all 15 seasons, tweeted that he just wasn't ready to say goodbye to the singing competition.
I didn’t want to say goodbye last night. Thank you for 15 amazing seasons #IdolFinale— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 8, 2016
Could it really be over? Simon Fuller, the show's creator, doesn't think so.
"There will no doubt be another format or refinement or elevation of the format," Fuller told Billboard. "Now I can actually revamp it and come up with a new version. And we can look back on 15 seasons and think of some legitimate ways to allow people to enjoy them again, maybe adding another dimension to it."
So, don't fret, American Idol lovers. You'll get to catapult another unknown singer to superstardom. The show, in some format, can come back, right after this extended break.
