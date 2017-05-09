Katy Perry's Dog Has A New Job & Makes More Money Than You

After years spent in the shadows of Katy Perry's career, Nugget Perry's about to make her professional acting debut in a credit card commercial for Citi's Double Cash. It won't come out until May 22, but Us Weekly shared a photo from the set, and Nugget shows promise. She sits on a fuzzy directors' chair and poses expressively as her mom snaps a photo in a dressing room.
But how does Nugget feel about this new career move? She shared her thoughts in a press release. "I’ve traveled from stage to stage with Katy but it’s time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail,” Nugget supposedly said. “I’m as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign with Citi. It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong and leaves my sister friend Butters in the dust." (Nugget also demonstrates remarkable verbal skills that we hope she'll put to good use in the commercial.)
The micro teacup poodle may be new to advertising, but she's not new to the public eye. She caught America's attention last year, when she starred in a video Katy Perry created urging her fans to vote for Hillary Clinton. Nugget doesn't have any lines, but she does make a convincing sleepy face as her human says, "Don’t fall asleep on me, we need you." Plus, she's a star on Katy Perry and Orlando Blooms' Instagrams.
Nugget's little dig at the other Perry dog Butters was wholly unnecessary, but we would be a little jealous if we were her. She's got no credits to her name, though she did serve as the singer's "Prismatic World Tour mascot" and gain a few minutes of fame when she pooped on her phone. We'd also like to see Kitty Purry and Monkey get in on the family business. For now, it looks like Nugget's enjoying her time in the spotlight.
