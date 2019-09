The Best Dance Movies Of All Time

(1939)Lucky (Fred Astaire) is a gambler who manages to miss his own wedding to a woman named Margaret. Train delays, you know? So Margaret’s dad gets all pissy about it and tells Lucky he has to come up with $25,000 as a sort of apology gift. I dunno, guys. It’s weird. All you need to know is that he heads to New York City where he meets Penny (Ginger Rogers), a dance teacher, and they fall in love and that’s the end of Margaret. This film is a self-proclaimed comedy. Will you laugh out loud? Probably not, as few comedies can hold up after so many years. Will you judge the characters for being kind of terrible people? Probably. But you’re not watching this movie for the moral compass. You’re in it for the dance numbers — which are quite delightful.Stream it on: Amazon