How To Make Money On TikTok, According To Brands, Experts, & TikTokers

A lot of TikTok’s well-off creators do consulting on the side. Cosette Rinab is very popular on TikTok but behind the scenes, she’s the 20-year old responsible for managing two very huge TikTok accounts: Blossom and So Yummy . It was her youthful know-how that made these Facebook-native hack accounts thrive on TikTok. Then we have Noen Eubanks , the internet’s moodiest e-boy: The 18-year old moved to a house in LA to be the face of Kyra TV, all because he has 10 million followers that prove just how cool he is. Then there’s Brittany Tomlinson, AKA “ Kombucha Girl ,” who rose to fame for doing a double-take on kombucha (and stayed there for her spot-on impressions of Love Island contestants). As one of the few native TikTok stars, she’s been so booked and busy, she recently created a TikTok “ finsta ” just to goof off on. For a new batch of creators, TikTok is a launchpad, and Brittany flew all the way up to a major Super Bowl ad for Sabra