Ask An Influencer: How Did Instagram Become Your Job?

I was bullied all throughout high school, and some people (or possibly one person with multiple accounts) were clearly upset with my success and were severely cyberbullying me for days on end. It was horrible. I cried for eight hours straight. This was a few years ago, but it happened again recently. They were emailing teen photos of me to my followers with the intention of mocking me. My heart dropped to my stomach for a second, but then I remembered who the hell I am. I'm not weak. I turned around and published those photos on my blog! I never heard from them again.