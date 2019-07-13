Ask An Influencer: How Did Instagram Become Your Job?

View this post on Instagram
What does being an influencer mean? What are we influencing? - These questions have plagued me for the past few years. An ultimately one-dimensional, vain, consumerist cog in the capitalist machine has always been at odds with who I am. I was SO excited when a group of friends and I got together to #LoopForGood—no giveaways, no gimmicks, just an opportunity to break down that invisible partition between us and our followers and get real. TY @marcelfloruss for passing the baton to me. - For #MentalHealthAwareness Month, I want to tell you a little about me. I was suicidal for years. I sliced open my arms and pulled out my hair and scratched myself in efforts to blur out the emotional pain with the physical. Every time my skin opened up, a little tension released. But it was only temporary, and the cycle would continue, and I'd fall further into darkness. My family and I were held captive by some bad people—it's a little hard to explain in such a short blurb but more will come out soon, I promise. I was constantly told I was hideous and a waste of space. I was terribly abused in every way and was kept shut in a dark room when not in school. My social and emotional intelligence were severely stunted well into young adulthood. - This is just tip of the iceberg, but I want you to know we've all felt the same sadness. It's strange how mental illness is the great equalizer, isn't it? The glamorous trips, beautiful clothes, popular friends—those things don't define a person. Social media shows only the highlight reel of everyone's lives. Please don't feel any lesser because of what you're seeing online—comparison will kill you. What I hope to achieve with this #LoopForGood project is moments of vulnerability to stop setting influencers on some unreachable pedestal, and for influencers to be more real with their followers and not be incessantly posi vibes. Real life isn't always positive. It's helpful for everyone to remember that we can relate to one another, esp with our mental health. It takes a village to get through this life, and we are not alone. - Passing it along to @talunzeitoun for his story—all thanks to him for creating this project ❤ #giveaFC #feraldiary
Hi. I’m bi. Holy crap, it felt great to say that. - Bisexual doesn’t mean “attracted to men+women” anymore! It means “attracted to my gender+other genders” and that’s how I choose to define the term. (Btw these are the colors of the bi pride flag 💗💙💜) - I was TORMENTED on whether to make this post or not. The last few weeks, I’ve been reading recent articles on preachers and politicians who want to literally kill gay people. It’s terrifying. Then I saw @eugeneleeyang’s coming out video and it broke me in the best way. I watched, cried, watched, cried, over and over again. He inspired me to speak my truth. - The better part of the last decade of my life was spent questioning, exploring, and accepting my sexual/romantic orientation. At first, I was falling in love with people and not accepting it due to internalized homophobia from years of being taught it was wrong and disgusting. Then, I came out to a small group I knew would understand. For much of my life, my public relationships were with men, and I knew some people would discount my bisexuality because of these heterosexual relationships, not even stopping to think that 1. bi erasure is a real thing, 2. maybe I never told them about my other relationships because of their clear biphobia, and 3. I was a young person who grew up in a forced heteronormative society; it took me long while to get to where I am today. - I don’t have a crazy traumatic story on my orientation—in fact, I am extremely lucky to have never needed to come out to my mother, who has always been supportive of the gay community. She commented on my Facebook coming out post, “I am with you. You be you. I know you live your life doing your best to do the right thing, helping others, and standing for justice. You are honest, kind, and understanding to others. Those qualities make a good human.” WTF. Cue tears. I’m very lucky for the support. - I don’t really have a way to end this post except for the fact that this Pride month has filled me with such happiness and pride for who I am, and just like @eugeneleeyang inspired me to come out, I hope this post inspires someone else to do the same. It’s really liberating. 🏳️🌈 #pridemonth #feraldiary