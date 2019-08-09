Want A Million TikTok Followers? Just Hire This 20-Year-Old

“My parents are both fashion photographers, so every night when I got home from school, we would shoot a bunch of looks, and then I'd write out the blog posts and schedule them out. That's how I got connected with a lot of other bloggers, and started working with Teen Vogue. I actually started a jewelry line out of that — [I] was 14 years old. A lot of the models and actors that came through my parents’ front doors for headshots would then come to me, and I would manage their Instagram. I did that for about two years, and the college application process came around, and it was just way too much for me. I actually had to pull the plug on all of that and focus on the college process.”