YouTube Made Them Famous. Now, They’re Done With It. What Happened?

This slight friction between generations of “creators” (which, along with “YouTuber” and “vlogger,” became the colloquial term for those who uploaded on the website) was the general attitude at VidCon this year, and it started with the attendees. While the theme of the annual convention was a celebration of a milestone, you wouldn’t have known it by the crowd. Many would have only been alive for five years when VidCon first kicked off a decade ago at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles with just over 1,400 guests (less than 0.02% of this year’s attendance). I’d venture a large number of the younger attendees, huddled nervously in pairs tapping on phones or congregating around the center’s large fountain filming choreographed dances , had no idea they were walking the hallways with the very people who made this whole community possible. Instead, there was a lot of buzz, both at the convention and in subsequent media coverage , about the newest wave of creators, many of whom use the short-form video app TikTok. There is some speculation that YouTube’s shine is fading, and that this new app — a revamp of musical.ly whose current iteration is not yet a year old — will be its successor. ( It’s too early to say.