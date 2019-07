The whole thing got the Shane Dawson documentary treatment (fittingly, Jake Paul was the subject of Dawson's following YouTube deep dive) and rocketed Mongeau from enigmatic Storytime YouTuber to Public Internet Enemy #1. While the emotions surrounding the event have died down, her audience has only grown. In the year following TanaCon, Mongeau gained over one million subscribers, according to Social Blade , putting her at a solid 4.6 million subscribers and counting. The second episode of Tana Turns 21 airs on Monday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET on MTV YouTube, and comes after its premiere racked up over four million views . Basically, there was a lot to celebrate when Refinery29 sat down with her at the Viacom Villas during VidCon. While creators busied themselves taking photos in the Instagrammable space filled with neon lights and quirky backdrops, Mongeau's bellowing laugh ensured she was still the center of attention despite being tucked away on the couches. Then there was also her outfit: a bright lime green blazer worn over a black bralette and chunky, knee-high black Doc Marten-esque boots.