"It also has been bringing back a lot of memories of previous VidCons and how things went so badly. Seeing them go so much better this time and standing in the same places where security was treating me really poorly and not helping me in situations, to having them escort me and having things go so beautifully, and actually getting to meet my fans in a safe and comfortable way, is a very peaceful reminder that not only I have grown, but so has VidCon."