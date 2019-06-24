Honestly, It's About Time: Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau Are Engaged

Like it or not, YouTube has a new king and queen. Tana Mongeau of TanaCon fame and Jake Paul of Team 10 have gotten engaged, according to Mongeau's social media. While celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, Mongeau tweeted "JAKE JUST PROPOSED" and "i'm....... engaged.................."
Both Mongeau and Paul have had high-profile relationships in the past — Mongeau to Bella Thorne and Paul to fellow Team 10 member Erika Costell. However, both couples split in the past year and the two blonde content creators began playfully collabing and joking-but-maybe-not-joking about being in a relationship. As far as the engagement is concerned, Mongeau confirmed on Twitter that it's not a joke. But here's the thing: it's probably a joke.
Or at least, it's real but doesn't mean anything. After all, this is Paul's second engagement (he famously "proposed to" and "married" Costell), and fellow YouTuber David Dobrik just filed for actual divorce from his best friend's mom after marrying her as a legally-binding prank. For these YouTubers, marriage is more about video views than it is about the institution.
However, Paul and Mongeau don't make a bad couple. They were both subjects of respective Shane Dawson documentaries, and are perhaps some of the most notorious creators on the internet. In the Paul-Mongeau household, a family meal would be a mukbang, bedtime stories would be STORYTIMES, and at some point down the line, they'd vlog their divorce.
But maybe I'm being cynical! Maybe the two creators really did find genuine love in the past few months (although reps for both did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment). That being said, I'm not keen to start taking everything these two say at face value. After all, Mongeau has already gone ahead and commented "i'm pregnant" on Jake Paul's latest Instagram. How would anyone be expected to keep up with that?
