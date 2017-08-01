Inside The Crazy-Viral Empire That Is Team 10

When I didn't know if I was going to be able to get a hold of you [because of the Team 10 house drama], I was talking to some of the people who run Team 10 fan accounts, asking, "Can you just tell me why you love them?" The fans would say, "We just love that they do what they want and they're really positive about it." But for a minute, you guys had intensely negative press.

"There's always gonna be negative press around everything that anyone does. We just try to ignore it and learn from it and become better, but what people fail to care to realize is that there's two sides to every story. We're not terrors. We're not these evil people out to con anyone. We're literally just trying to do our job and sometimes things get in the way. That's exactly what's going on. We're doing what we can."