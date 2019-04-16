A Short Tribute Bella Thorne & Her Boyfriend, Mod Sun, Who Have Split

It's a tale as old as time: boy meets girl, they start dating, they add Tana Mongeau into the mix, then everybody breaks up. On Instagram, Bella Thorne announced that she and 32-year-old rapper Mod Sun have split, over a month after the actress and singer confirmed that she had parted ways with Mongeau. The three of them were at one point in a joint relationship, in addition to Mongeau's relationship with Brad Sousa.
"I will always love you," Thorne wrote on Instagram with a picture of her and Mod Sun, who dated for over a year. "All good things must come to an end."
Thorne has always been extremely public about her dating life, frequently posting pictures of Mod Sun and talking to fans directly about her relationship status.
"Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking," Thorne wrote on Twitter back in February. "We love U guys."
Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys ❤️— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) February 26, 2019
"i love her forever don’t get that twisted," Mongeau also tweeted. "she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all."
i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all. ?— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) February 26, 2019
Thorne previously explained her relationship with Thorne and Mod Sun in conversation with Gay Times earlier this year.
"I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana," she explained. "Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is."
Mod Sun has not publicly commented on the split yet, but his last post with Thorne was posted on Instagram on March 9.
Luckily, Thorne is usually on good terms with her exes — like Gregg Sulkin, who still occasionally appears on her social media.
With any luck, Thorne, Mongeau, and Mod Sun will all be getting brunch together soon.
