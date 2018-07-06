In response to this snub, Mongeau announced the creation of TanaCon, her own YouTube convention hosted at the Anaheim Marriott Suites — just down the street from VidCon. It also boasted a similar lineup of creators. However, Mongeau stressed that her convention was different from VidCon because of her promise to provide free tickets. In her vision, attendees would be comprised of mostly those who bought free tickets, and a smaller number of attendees who bought VIP tickets (around $65) which got them a goody bag and allowed them to skip the line to get in.