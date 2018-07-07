#TanaCon looking like a Justin Bieber concert pic.twitter.com/4Ac5AzF9CV— Phil Shaw ? (@PhilShaw) June 22, 2018
4 hours in line for tanacon registration plus anaheim police making me walk off the property :)) pic.twitter.com/Kv4G59z3Rs— gia (@imactuallygia) June 22, 2018
I wasted 150 dollars on #tanacon , it’s one hallway, one big concert room, and no activities. No creators are walking around like promised. We stood outside for 4 hours, just to be treated like animals. pic.twitter.com/WlgiSvHqFs— ?????? (@Lovely_asf) June 22, 2018
The goodie bags at #Tanacon !!! Is that a CONDOMMMMMM?? #SCREAMINGGGG pic.twitter.com/ExXkjPxzvi— MessyMonday (@MESSYMONDAY) June 22, 2018
i just want to reiterate 20,000 people showed up outside which is unsafe anywhere and security and safety is my number one priority. we were told vidcon itself was holding around 20,000 and we are so mind blown— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 22, 2018
Public Announcement from the Good Times team: pic.twitter.com/cDKGpGn1Z5— Good Times (@GoodTimesShow) June 23, 2018
i can't believe i sat through and watched shane dawson's three part series about tanacon pic.twitter.com/Ek4oLP2Rhs— g (@vaItersin) July 5, 2018
the @shanedawson tanacon documentary got me like pic.twitter.com/5AggCr6EFu— ✨Yours Truly✨ (@SamanthaParra16) July 2, 2018
Shane Dawsons series about Tanacon is managing to make a documentary about a failed social media convention feel like a documentary about Watergate. It’s very good.— Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) July 3, 2018
very excited to see the final episode and i'm so appreciative to shane for showcasing EVERYTHING in full transparency. i am so lucky to have someone to have helped me with all of this and i'm excited to turn over a new leaf and make things right— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 29, 2018
Thank you @shanedawson for letting me share my side of the story through you. I appreciate your kindness to allow both Tana and I to answer questions.— Michael Weist (@TheMichaelWeist) July 2, 2018
I apologize the event failed to go as planned, but I am working w/ both Shane & Tana to find a solution. We will make it right.
Hank linked straight to his comment but since I see some of you are having trouble finding it here it is in screenshot form pic.twitter.com/ce81GsghBb— Justine ? (@justinetrey) July 3, 2018
YES! ?? Heres how to get a #Tanacon REFUND! (in case u missed this email) thank u @veepsofficial for doing this. I’m still gonna work on more ways to make it up to everyone who travelled (special free meet ups in the next year) but for now, this is awesome! ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/UMs5fFjjLJ— Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 4, 2018