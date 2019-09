Here's Everything We've Learned So Far Watching Shane Dawson's Jake Paul Documentary

Shane Dawson has broken the internet. Again. After the success of his three-part documentary about TanaCo n, he announced that his next deep-dive would be into YouTube sensation Jake Paul , the controversial younger brother of other controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul . Now, the eight-part series, The Mind Of Jake Paul , has come to an end. Dawson, a longtime YouTuber himself, took an extensive look at Paul not only through videos and accounts from those close to him, but through multiple interviews with the star himself. It's without a doubt the most raw, frank look at the world of YouTube celebrity out there, and it cleared up a lot of questions people have had about Paul, Team 10, and all the drama these past few years. If you're all caught up, or haven't even started the series but want to dive in, here's a breakdown of what exactly is going on and why people are so obsessed with the documentary.