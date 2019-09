I Can't Wait To Watch Olivia Jade's Apology Video

The 19-year-old's mother, Lori Loughlin, is one of many parents accused of bribing their children into college. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli , specifically, are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters photoshopped onto pictures of athletes so they could pose as recruits for the University Of Southern California's crew team, despite having never played the sport. It's unknown how aware the children in the scandal were of the fraud, but if Olivia knowingly posed for the photo, then it's possible she was aware of the fraudulent nature of her admission.