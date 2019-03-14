"I do not feel she deserves the criticism she is getting at all," they explained. "There were over 30 parents involved and other celebrities among that group, and this whole thing is being focused on Lori and her. Everyone is making it seem like this is all Olivia’s fault when she didn’t even particularly want to go to college,” the fan told R29. “Of course she could have said, 'Hey guys, this is wrong of us to do,' but it isn’t like she was the one planning it, and that is how everyone is treating her. It wasn’t her doing."