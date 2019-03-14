Lori Loughlin's Fashion Designer Husband Mossimo Giannulli Has His Own College Scam Story

In 1986, Giannulli started his label Mossimo — actually diverting his parents' college tuition checks (for the University of Southern Calfornia) as start-up capital for his fashion venture. Olivia Jade talked about it on The Zach Sang Show earlier this month, saying: “He, like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn’t actually, like — I don't know if I'm supposed to say this — ever enrolled in college. But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college. That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK.”