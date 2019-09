When A New Day was launched in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that Target evaluated the brands that were performing well and began to phase out the ones that weren't (like Merona and Mossimo) to create niche labels that resonated with customers. "People are looking for something that is more curated and meaningful to their specific lifestyle," Tritton said prior to the clothings' arrival in stores. The retailer wanted to offer a boutique experience at a lower price point that’s focused on lines that are actually cute.