We often joke about the money grab/phenomenon known as "the Target Effect": go to the store for shaving cream, leave with five other items and a much lighter wallet. Now, we have concrete proof of how much money we're spending at the massive chain— especially on the retailer's fashion brands. On Tuesday, Target announced that A New Day just celebrated a pretty impressive milestone: $1 billion dollars in sales one year after its debut.
"Target’s owned and exclusive brands are one of the many reasons guests choose to shop with us," Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said in a press release. "A New Day is the foundation of our women’s apparel and accessories assortment, and we’re pleased with the love we’ve built in just one year—but we’re not stopping there. We’re continuing to refine our offerings to bring guests the quality, value and style they’ve come to expect from only-at-Target brands."
When A New Day was launched in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that Target evaluated the brands that were performing well and began to phase out the ones that weren't (like Merona and Mossimo) to create niche labels that resonated with customers. "People are looking for something that is more curated and meaningful to their specific lifestyle," Tritton said prior to the clothings' arrival in stores. The retailer wanted to offer a boutique experience at a lower price point that’s focused on lines that are actually cute.
Considering A New Day's offering of wardrobe staples, festive holiday attire, punchy accessories, and chic workwear is priced from $3 to $49.99, available in sizes 0-16, as well as 14W-26W — we're going to say it worked. Click ahead to shop some of our current faves.