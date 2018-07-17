And, after all, if you really regret impulse-buying that shag rug or novelty comforter or new pair of rainboots, Target has its sweet, sweet one-year return policy on all Target-owned and branded items. (You’ll have to make your decisions about most other products within 90 days, and there are some exceptions even to that rule.) But it would appear that no one is immune to the pull of Target. As Perdew himself admits, “That whole 'I came in for shampoo and left with two carts full of other things' phenomenon is real!”