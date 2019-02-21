Today, Target, the store where you can get essentials like bread, socks, and shampoo, as well as non-essentials like gummy snacks, yet another pair of yoga pants, and nail polish in a shade you definitely thought you didn't already have, announced that a brand new collection of wine is hitting its shelves early next month.
Target's newest exclusive collection of wines is actually called The Collection and includes five varietals, a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Wine Blend, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay. Though "The Collection," might not be the most creative name for a wine lineup, the physical wine labels do feature a creative abstract design. The labels were created by the in-house Target Creative team and the colorful brush-stroke motifs were inspired by the process of making wine.
The Collection joins Target's $5 California Root wine lineup, which was first released back in 2017. Though these new wines are more expensive than the California Roots bottles they still have an affordable price point at $9.99 each. That means they'll be easy to throw in the shopping cart along with all your other non-essentials during you're first trip to Target after the line's official release on March 3.
Take a look ahead to see all the labels and each varietal's tasting notes.