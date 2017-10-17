Target Knows It Takes All Of Your Money

It is damn near impossible to get out of Target without blowing all of your money and fast. Between A New Day arriving in stores just in time for a fall wardrobe refresher, the new fashion-y athleisure line sure to inspire us to at least look the part of working out, and the new home collection that appears so much more expensive that it actually is, Target continues to prove that it does not care about your money (or the lack there of) woes.
A moment we can all relate to. ? #DictionaryDay pic.twitter.com/UKKAnxvSTz— Target (@Target) October 16, 2017
And in fact, there is a term to describe what exactly happens when customers step foot in store and lose control over their spending habits. This past Monday, in honor of Dictionary Day, the brand tweeted a photo describing what they call ‘The Target Effect,’ with the caption, “A moment we can all relate to.” To be clear, the term is a noun and it means “the process by which a guest enters a Target store with the intent of purchasing one item, but leaves the store with many.” We've never felt so seen by a tweet, and as it turns out, we're not alone, as the Twitter replies kept pouring in, each funnier than the next.
...and forgetting to grab the one item you went into @Target to buy in the first place. ??— nathan (@youaintbeknowin) October 16, 2017
I've always referred to this phenomenon as Targret™— Gretch-A-Sketch (@EllaShoeFan) October 17, 2017
Which is why you have to grab a cart even when you come in for one thing ?— ladyXB (@thecolorofsweet) October 16, 2017
As Liza said the symbol resembles a target ? and you’re aiming for one thing but end up missing and you buy everything there is @lizzzako— SpookySam? (@SammyxJuarez) October 16, 2017
This is me evry single visit. I can't leave my wallet n the car n just pick up meds. I end up going to/ car to get it.True Story frm 2day.— Elaine (@escalvert32) October 16, 2017
