Target Knows It Takes All Of Your Money

And in fact, there is a term to describe what exactly happens when customers step foot in store and lose control over their spending habits. This past Monday, in honor of Dictionary Day, the brand tweeted a photo describing what they call ‘The Target Effect,’ with the caption, “A moment we can all relate to.” To be clear, the term is a noun and it means “the process by which a guest enters a Target store with the intent of purchasing one item, but leaves the store with many.” We've never felt so seen by a tweet, and as it turns out, we're not alone, as the Twitter replies kept pouring in, each funnier than the next.