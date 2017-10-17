Story from Fashion

Target Knows It Takes All Of Your Money

Channing Hargrove
It is damn near impossible to get out of Target without blowing all of your money and fast. Between A New Day arriving in stores just in time for a fall wardrobe refresher, the new fashion-y athleisure line sure to inspire us to at least look the part of working out, and the new home collection that appears so much more expensive that it actually is, Target continues to prove that it does not care about your money (or the lack there of) woes.
And in fact, there is a term to describe what exactly happens when customers step foot in store and lose control over their spending habits. This past Monday, in honor of Dictionary Day, the brand tweeted a photo describing what they call ‘The Target Effect,’ with the caption, “A moment we can all relate to.” To be clear, the term is a noun and it means “the process by which a guest enters a Target store with the intent of purchasing one item, but leaves the store with many.” We've never felt so seen by a tweet, and as it turns out, we're not alone, as the Twitter replies kept pouring in, each funnier than the next.
