These Spots Give Discounts For Bringing Your Own Bowls, Cups & Bags

Recently, Trader Joe's has been making an effort to reduce plastic in its stores , however according to a Trader Joe's rep, the grocery chain does not have a bring your own bags incentive program. Depending on where you live though, you could still save by bringing your own reusable shopping bags. "Per some state/municipal laws, we are required to charge a fee for the use of carry-out paper bags ($0.05, $0.10, etc.), and these charges do not apply to customers using reusable bags," the rep explained. "So, in some of our stores, you do not have to pay a fee when you bring your own bags."