Despite confusion over what the new salads will be like and apparent annoyance over having to adjust to a switch, no one we spoke to said they were unwilling to try the salads. Though some New York-based social media users began making extreme declarations last week about never returning to the salad chain again, in real life, people were more level-headed, listing proximity to work and the fact that they've already invested in a Just Salad reusable bowl as reasons for not completely writing off the chain. "I’d definitely try it, and I’ll see how it goes. If I don’t love it, that might change how often I go, but we’ll see," says Jennifer, 31, who had a reusable salad bowl . Another woman, who wasn't comfortable sharing her name or age, explains, "There aren’t really many options around here close by my office, so I probably would still come."