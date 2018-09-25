Dunkin' Donuts Is Officially Changing Its Name

Dunkin' Donuts is changing one key thing about its brand: the name. Beginning in January 2019, the chain will drop the "Donuts" from its title and be known simply as Dunkin'. The new branding was unveiled earlier today, at Dunkin's Global Franchisee Convention.
Over a year ago, in August 2017, it was reported that Dunkin' would begin testing its new branding at various locations across the country. Today, it announced the branding will be taken nationwide and eventually internationally. According to the press release, the Dunkin'-only branding is meant to convey "the company's focus on serving great coffee fast, while embracing Dunkin's heritage by retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font, introduced in 1973." This echoes the statement Dunkin' issued about wanting to reinforce itself as a "beverage-led brand and coffee leader" following the announcement of the tests that began last year.
Advertisement
The chain claims that because so many of its customers already refer to it simply as Dunkin', the name change will be natural. It also called the rebrand, "a recognition" of the affectionate relationship fans already have with the company. It remains to be seen, however, if fans will actually see the shift as organic. When news that Dunkin' would begin testing its new branding broke last year, die-hard fans took to Twitter to express concern. Additionally, if the Coffee Coolatta cancelation of March 2017 tells us anything, it's that Dunkin' customers can be extremely wary of brand modifications.
Regardless of how people feel about the name shortening, a new logo will appear on packaging, advertisements, social media pages, and the company's official website in January. Dunkin' signage will also be featured on the outside and inside of new and remodeled stores. So, those who have a hard time with change should start preparing themselves now.
Advertisement