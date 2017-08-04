Attention all you hardcore Dunkin’ Donuts fans, the chain just dropped some major news about its branding. This week, Nation’s Restaurant News first reported that Dunkin’ is considering dropping Donuts from it’s name.
Dunkin' Donuts addressed the branding move with a statement, which said, "While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as 'Dunkin.'" The first location to test the new branding will soon open in Pasadena, CA, and multiple locations with Dunkin-only signage will open shortly after that.
NRN explained that the new branding test locations could become part of larger redesign. That redesign, which would roll out in mid to late 2018, will focus on streamlining menus and a new store layout. Both are meant to improve efficiency and do as the new branding is meant to do, associate Dunkin' more closely with beverages and providing "on-the-go" meal options. Once the redesign gets underway in 2018, the company will decide if the new Dunkin-only branding will be part of it, depending on its success in test locations.
Though change is always hard, the switch does seem to make sense considering that the chain has certainly become known for more than just doughnuts. Its breakfast sandwiches are a big draw, and the coffee drinks have many extremely devoted fans. Plus, as one spokesperson pointed out, the chain has been referring to itself as just Dunkin’ since 2006 when it launched the “America Runs on Dunkin” marketing campaign. When you consider those facts, it doesn't seem like that big of a shift. And let's not forget how the internet lost it when Dunkin' (looks like we're already comfortable with the new name!) got rid of its Coolatta beverages, but the replacement turned out to be a major improvement. So don't freak out just yet. Besides, a potential rebrand could bring about a whole slew of new menu items to try, and it has already inspired some hilarious tweets that will make your weekend.
Dunkin Donuts is considering the most obvious name change ever, so of course I expect 20 different new england thinkpieces on it by tomorrow— L.E.S. Miles (@Lukefrom2011) August 4, 2017
"Dunkin' Donuts may change its name to Dunkin'"— alek bock (@ibock) August 4, 2017
lmao the northeast is in such a hurry that they REALLY need to save them 2 syllables
Dunkin' Donuts is considering a name change https://t.co/GMYnJiibEs dropping Donuts...but still selling them. :)— Adam Gerry (@adamcgerry) August 4, 2017
Dunkin' Donuts changing its name to anything other than "Dunkies" would be a travesty— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) August 4, 2017
Dunkin Donuts might change its name to just Dunkin and the northeast will never be the same— mals (@malzeronii) August 4, 2017
