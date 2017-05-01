Dunkin' Donuts Just Announced Its Replacement For The Coffee Coolatta

Last month, a lot of Dunkin' Donuts loyalists got their feelings hurt when the chain announced that starting this summer, it would no longer be offering the Frozen Coffee Coolatta. The reason? The senior vice president of brand marketing, Chris Fuqua, simply told Business Insider, "Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough." It seems most fans disagreed with that statement because plenty of people were upset with Dunkin' for removing this favorite. Today, the company announced a new drink that may help cheer up those Coolatta loyalists who were worried about what they might drink every morning once summer rolls around. The new drink is appropriately called the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.
Advertisement
Starting today, Dunkin' Donuts is offering this warm weather drink in participating stores, and according to a press release, it will be a permanent menu item. The Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is made with Arabica coffee that is then blended with ice and dairy. It's also customizable. Add a flavor swirl or a flavor shot and decide what milk goes in.
If you're wondering what makes this drink different from the Coolatta, you're not alone. Fuqua told Today.com that "Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee will offer our guests a more authentic, energizing coffee-drinking experience compared to the Coffee Coolatta." Today.com pointed out that while the Coolatta was really more of a milkshake, this new blended beverage is a true coffee drink. Or, as Fuqua put it in the press release, “This is the frozen beverage for people who love coffee. With Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, we’ve captured the same taste and quality that millions of Dunkin’ Donuts guests enjoy each day, now blended frozen."
Are you feeling skeptical about the new drink? It's understandable since it's basically replacing the cult favorite Coffee Coolatta, but Dunkin' wants to win back your trust. That's why, on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can try a free 3.5-ounce sample of the new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee at participating locations while supplies last. Who knows, one sip may make you forget all about the Coffee Coolatta.
Advertisement