Dunkin' Donuts Is Removing 10 Items From Its Menu

Dunkin' is taking the whole #NewYearNewYou goal pretty seriously in 2018. According to Boston.com, starting yesterday in select markets, the chain removed several items from its menu.
Though change can be jarring for loyal customers, it's not exactly a surprise. Last year saw several alterations to both Dunkin's menu and its brand. Back in March the chain announced it would be replacing it's classic Frozen Coffee Coolatta with the Frozen Dunkin' Coffee. Not long after that, we learned that the name of the company might also be changing.
Most of the offerings that were recently removed from the menu are food; coffee orders will not be impacted. Boston.com, reports that the list includes the Turkey Cheddar Bacon Sandwich; Ham & Cheddar Sandwich; Tuna Salad Sandwich; Chicken Salad Sandwich; Big N’ Toasted Breakfast Sandwich; Angus Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich; Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango Smoothies; Peach, Caramel, and Mocha flavor shots; some optional muffin, bagel, and cream cheese selection; and Flatbread.
Even if many of these menu items seem unlikely to be missed, several of them do seem to have devotees (this writer would like call out Dunkin's Tuna Salad Sandwich on a croissant for getting her and her college roommates through a few particularly bad hangovers). The most loyal of fans have taken to Twitter to honor their favorite now-fallen menu items.
wait what I had no clue they took a bunch of things off the Dunkin’ Donuts menu ?☹️— haylee (@hdaluzz) January 9, 2018
@AlissaMay_24 they are getting rid of Turkey Bacon Cheddar, this was all of Junior year! pic.twitter.com/SVeOOOqVIT— Kathryn (@kdonnnn) January 9, 2018
We reached out to Dunkin' for official confirmation and a representative gave us the details. Apparently the chain began testing a "simplified menu" in 2017, and now it's moving nationwide. The rep explained, "After much analysis and consumer input, we have decided to roll out a simplified menu nationally in the first quarter of 2018, beginning with restaurants in New England and upstate New York. It is anticipated that all Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will feature the new menu before the end of March."
It seems fans now have two options. Resist the changes and spend the next few months stockpiling said soon-to-be-removed menu faves. Or, we simply embrace Dunkin's #NewYouNewMenu 2018 goals, which is sure to bring new options. Either way, let's at least be thankful we can still get staples like the sausage, egg, and cheese and Munchkins.
