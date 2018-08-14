Dunkin' Donuts Announced Its New Fall Menu Items & We're Officially Over Summer

After several months of warm-weather favorites like ice cream and rosé, you may have forgotten what's so good about any season other than summer. Well, prepare to fall in love with fall all over again because Dunkin' Donuts just announced the special menu items it will be offering this autumn, and they're all good reminders of why summer isn't the only time of year that's worth looking forward to.
Dunkin' will begin offering two brand new menu items that are filled with festive seasonal flavors nationwide no later than August 27. That's almost a full month before the official start of fall, and depending on your Dunkin' Donuts location, it could be even sooner. By the end of the month, Bagel-lovers across the country can add an autumnal twist to their favorite breakfast with the chain's new Maple Cream Cheese Spread. Last year, maple-flavored foods were on the rise. This cream cheese could mean maple's ascent will continue this year, and perhaps, it could even finally dethrone pumpkin as everyone's favorite trendy fall flavor.
In addition to the new maple fall menu staple, Dunkin' is introducing a donut inspired by a beloved autumn treat. The Apple Crisp Donut contains a sweet apple filling, is frosted with caramel icing and topped with a crispy sprinkling of oats. One bite of this fall dessert mashup may make you forget all about popsicles and ice cream cones.
Dunkin' will also be bringing back a few other popular fall menu items. Maple Pecan-flavored coffee, which the doughnut chain introduced in fall 2017, will return this year alongside the chain's seasonal Pumpkin flavored coffee. The Belgium Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, the Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, and Festive Fall Donut will be making comebacks as well. We don't know about you, but we're already starting to feel better about having to kiss summer goodbye.
