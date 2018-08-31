Up Your Pumpkin Spice Consumption With This New Bottled Dunkin' Donuts Drink

Yesterday, Dunkin' Donuts announced that it too is getting in on the pumpkin craze. This fall, a bottled version of its pumpkin spice iced coffee will join the chain's pumpkin-filled fall lineup.
The new ready-to-drink pumpkin spice iced coffee is made just like the ones sold in Dunkin' stores. It's crafted with an Arabica coffee blend, milk, and sugar and flavored with pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon. The new pumpkin-y product will be available in grocery stores, drug stores, and convenience stores nationwide.
Dunkin' is smart to release more pumpkin coffee products this year. According to Captify, a global search intelligence company, the launch of Starbucks' PSL earlier this week created an opportunity for other coffee shops and chains. "From the beginning of August, to this week, when Starbucks launched the beverage, searches for Dunkin Donuts' Pumpkin Spice Latte jumped by 933%," Captify explains in their report. Though the new bottled beverage isn't technically a latte, the drink will still likely get a boost from those looking to drink Dunkin' pumpkin coffee, especially on-the-go.
Unlike Starbucks, Dunkin' is waiting until after Labor Day to launch its new bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. It will be available for a limited time starting on September 10. In the meantime, however, Dunkin' customers looking to get a pumpkin fix can check out the chain's in-store fall menu.
