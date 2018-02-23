The New Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Flavors Confirm America Runs On Girl Scout Cookies

On Fridays we are usually counting down the minutes until the weekend begins, but today we are already counting down the minutes until Monday morning. Why? Because on Monday February 26, Dunkin' Donuts will roll out Girl Scout Cookie coffee. The nationwide coffee chain and iconic cookie-selling association have collaborated to bless up our morning with a trio of new flavors: Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie. Now we not only have something to dunk our upcoming Girl Scout bounty into, but more importantly a double excuse to eat cookies for breakfast.
The Girl Scout cookie-inspired drinks will be available in hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. If you're a Girl Scout Cookie fan you can equip your subway commute with Thin Mint lattes featuring the a minty-chocolate combo. Or a Peanut Butter Cookie macchiato, which combines peanut butter, chocolate and coffee could be your poison. We're particularly jacked up to try the Coconut Caramel iced coffee, infused with hints of coconut and caramel goodness.
The release of these new drinks is tied to 2018's National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend: a three day event that, according to the press statement, celebrates, "the next century of female entrepreneurs." As part of this celebration, starting today and continuing on through February 25, Dunkin' Donuts locations across the U.S. will welcome local Girl Scout troops to sell cookies in stores. So while the new coffee flavors won't be available this weekend, you can always dunk some cookies in a regular cup of Joe in the meantime.
Sadly, just as the cookies have a limited yearly run so will the new coffee flavors — with availability only through May of 2018. Once both treats retire we'll have to resort back to munching on alternative Girl Scout-inspired goods...or maybe just making the cookies ourselves.
