11 Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Products For Whenever Your Thin Mints Run Out

If there's one thing that warms us during winter, it's the start of Girl Scout Cookie season. Because by now, those long-consumed packs of Tagalongs and Samoas are distant twinkles in many a die-hard fan's eye. And it's been many months since we last reached sadly into that empty freezer space where the Thin Mints box used to sit. Yes, the outside trees may be bare and the temperatures more chilling by the day, but our cupboards (and corners of our mouths) will soon no longer need to be cookie crumb-free. Because soon enough, the sweet residue of Samoas will once again stick to our fingers.
But why painfully await that fateful day when your coworkers asks if you want to order cookies when a whole slew of Girl Scout cookie-flavored goods are already available year round? In an effort to cling to our cookies across the changing seasons, and alleviate any Thin Mint withdrawal, we've rounded up 11 delectable Girl Scout goods ahead. So scroll on to stock up now — from cereal to ice cream, coffee creamer, gum, yogurt, and more.