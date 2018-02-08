The Girl Scouts Should Bring Back The Original Cookie Recipe

After completing the fast and easy first sentence of mixing all seven of the ingredients together, I realized something was off: My dough was a tacky-wet blob and the following instruction was telling me to "roll thin and bake quick in oven." Since that was impossible, I rescanned the recipe writeup and landed on a "modern-day tips" section. It directed me to "Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown." and also specified that this was "(not part of the original recipe)". So I brought myself back to 2018, preheated the oven, popped the dough in the fridge, and flipped on Netflix to wait. Even after an hour in the fridge, the dough was still fairly tacky and tough to "roll thin" as instructed — but I did my best, got the them on a sheet pan, and shoved them into the oven to brown. They baked up within ten minutes and smelled heavenly. I resisted the urge to eat one hot off the sheet pan and instead let them cool before packaging with care — because the most important part of this time-traveling journey had yet to come.