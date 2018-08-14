Girl Scout Cookie season is a much-anticipated time of year for anyone with a sweet tooth. Many of us look forward to it more than our birthdays because it lasts longer than a single day and involves more than just one kind of sweet treat. 2019's Girl Scout Cookie season will bring even more to be excited about because there will be a new cookie to check off on that iconic order form. Today, the Girl Scouts announced the introduction of Caramel Chocolate Chip, the newest addition to our favorite season.
The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie seems like a dressed up version of a classic chocolate chip cookie. According to the Girl Scouts' announcement, it contains semi-sweet chocolate chips but also features sweet swirls of caramel and a sprinkling of sea salt. The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie differs from a classic chocolate chip cookie in one other major way: It's gluten-free.
This is the third gluten-free cookie to be released by the Girl Scouts. In 2015, Toffee-tastics, a butter cookie containing bits of toffee, and Trios, a peanut butter, chocolate chips, and whole-grain oat cookie, became the first two GF options the organization ever released. Though Caramel Chocolate Chip will not be available in every market across the U.S. next year, the Girl Scouts of the USA promise that every market will have at least one of the gluten-free options. Though it will be tough for the new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies to dethrone classics like Thin Mints and Samoas, we definitely want to give them a try.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Caramel Chocolate Chip is only the second gluten-free cookie released by the Girl Scouts. It was actually the third.
