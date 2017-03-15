These 10 Samoa Recipes Will Up Your Girl Scout Cookie Game

If you're not already a die-hard devotee, Samoas (sometimes controversially branded as Caramel deLites) are a top telling Girl Scout Cookie. According to the GSUSA's go-to bakery, Little Brownie, these coveted sweets can best be described as "Crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with a dark and chocolaty coating." Which pretty much translates to a Mounds Bar getting together with a ROLO and rearing a chewy cookie child. So if this sounds like something you'd be into, or you already majorly are, then we've got fantastic news for you: You no longer have to wait for the annual Girl Scout loot to score your sweet, sweet Samoas.
Pinterest has shared with us not only one top recipe for recreating these coco-choco-caramel rings in the comfort of our own kitchens, but also with nine other killer combos. We're talking about pies, brownies, doughnuts, and even a milkshake version of these delicious deLites. So scroll on down and keep your Girl Scout game strong, year round.
Start off by perfecting the classic cookie with this homemade Samoas recipe.
What works in cookie form, without fail works in cheesecake form.
Super serious about Samoas? Try dunking your cookies in this dip for a double dose.
These Samoa cupcakes are fittingly topped with little Samoa cookie hats.
These Samoa blondies (if you will) are gluten-free AND vegan friendly.
We already love cookie pie, so we're pretty sure Samoa pie will not disappoint.
These Samoa brownie bars look more like a Samoa sandwich — and we're totally okay with that.
Coconut cream pies and Samoas as a dessert couple just make so much sense, right?
Since Samoas already look like little flat doughnuts, this recipe has simply taken the next logical step in their dessert evolution.
Now you can eat your Samoas and drink them too.
