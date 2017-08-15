Though fall menu items seem to be released earlier than we expect every single year, the drinks and treats that are launched by most chains are almost always what we anticipate. There’s always a pumpkin spice option and maybe something with caramel and cinnamon, and those run-of-the-mill fall items are enough to get us in the spirit of the season. This year, however, Dunkin' Donuts is going above and beyond by releasing a totally new fall coffee flavor called Maple Pecan, and as always, its coming to a Dunkin' near you sooner than you think.
Yesterday, Dunkin' announced the addition of the Maple Pecan-flavored coffees and lattes to its fall menu. The new flavor can be added to every coffee available at the chain. That means we can give a festive fall twist to Dunkin's hot coffees and espresso drinks, as well as to its ice coffee, frozen coffee, and cold brew. Being able to order Maple Pecan versions of our go-to hot weather coffees is probably a good thing as this whole fall menu will launch before the end of August.
In addition to the Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Dunkin' is, of course, bringing back its pumpkin coffees, donuts, Munchkins, and muffins for all those who consider it sacrilege to consume anything that doesn't taste like pumpkins the minute we cross into September. The chain is also introducing three new fall food items, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Pumpkin cream Cheese Spread, and the Festive Fall Donut. According to Dunkin', every one of these menu items will be available at locations nationwide by August 28. That's less than two weeks away. Told you — it's always sooner than you'd think.
