Don’t worry we are well aware that we have only just now crossed into the second week of August. Because of that fact, it's a little absurd that we’re already talking about iconic autumn drinks like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, but here we are. According to multiple posts on the /r/Starbucks subreddit, the coffee chain is already preparing for the launch of the seasonal drink. So, ready or not, here the PSL comes.
On Friday afternoon, what seemed to be the first mention of the PSL was posted on the subreddit frequented by Starbucks baristas. A user named AppKerman posted a photo of a giant jug of Pumpkin Spice flavored sauce and wrote, "It's coming. God help us all." The top comment on the photo said, "August 11th, 2017 1:09pm EST Pumpkin spice logged and confirmed. Halloween is 81 days away, Thanksgiving is 104. Whys is this here so early....." Of course, the drink is not yet available to purchase, but the photo and the comment do lead us to believe that the ingredients are already stocked at Starbucks locations around the country.
Since this first photo of the PSL sauce was posted on Friday, three more have been shared by other baristas on /r/Starbucks. Although each of the photos posted received comments from Starbucks employees who say they're not ready for the mad rush that will inevitably ensue after the Pumpkin Spice Latte is eventually launched — probably some time in the next few weeks — many of them also admit that a part of them is excited.
One user wrote, "Unpopular opinion, I love our pumpkin spice. Hate the commotion that comes with it but I think that half syrup with an extra shot, it's absolutely delicious. Four years with the siren and I'm still the first one to open ours." Another Redditor simply said, "We got 10 cases today. I might be a little excited." Even though we're currently enduring the dog days of August, Starbucks stocking PSL ingredients is a sure sign that Fall is just around the corner, and just like these baristas, we're not totally ready, but we are still looking forward to that first sip.
