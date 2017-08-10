Starbucks Just Announced Major PSL News

PSA: PS (i.e. pumpkin spice) season is officially upon us. Although World Market may have technically beaten Starbucks to the pumpkin spice punch with its August 1st pre-autumnal drop, the Seattle-born brewer just majorly clapped back at the rest of the coffee competition. But before you go and get too excited, drop all of your work, and stampede out to the nearest Sbux location — pause. Because no, the PSL hasn’t arrived quite yet. Instead, PSL grocery aisle products are launching.
Starbucks announced this morning that an entire line dedicated to Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers will continue to roll out at grocery chains across the nation this month. As of now, you can pick up an 11 oz. bag of the company’s lightest roast with “notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg” for $9.99. It's your decision what seasonal speed to store or sip it at — but whatever you decide to do, be sure to follow the site's suggestion of adding in “a splash of cream and a bit of sugar to evoke the familiar flavors inspired by the handcrafted Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte." While that sounds tempting, we're guessing some diehard PSL fans might wait until later in August when the arguably most exciting PSL beverage drops.
There's also a chilled version of the PSL hitting store shelves: The ready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (made with arabica coffee beans, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and milk) will launch at participating grocery stores later this month for $2.79 a bottle. Say what?! Not only can we grab the fall fan-favorite at a decidedly earlier date this year, but we'll also be able to sip it in iced form (while the weather is still decidedly warm). In addition to the previously mentioned items, the company is also bringing back four other PSL line products: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink. And if that still isn't enough to tide you over until the actual and official PSL drop, then check out our fall-flavored product roundup for extra PS inspiration.
