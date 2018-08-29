Not A PSL Fan? Here's Everything Else Starbucks Has To Offer This Fall

Yesterday, the Pumpkin Spice Latte celebrated its 15th return to Starbucks. Though the PSL is the coffee chain's most popular seasonal drink, not everyone was excited about its August comeback. If you're not a fan of the beverage or simply don't want to depend entirely on a single drink to help you celebrate the season, Starbucks has more to offer. Yesterday, it introduced eight other seasonal menu items that certainly shouldn't be overshadowed by the PSL.
This year, Starbucks' new fall menu includes three beverages and six snacks that are both sweet and savory. Many of the offerings are returning, but a few are brand new. And, for anyone who simply couldn't handle the thought that summer is coming to an end when they saw yesterday's PSL comeback, you'll be happy to know that the new lineup includes a few treats that aren't too obviously associated with autumn.