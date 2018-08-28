Your Labor Day Packing List, Scandinavian-Style

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
I'm here in Stockholm for the last few days of summer — oh, and Stockholm Fashion Week! — and temperatures are already starting to drop come sun fall. With New York's hot and humid tendencies, I almost didn't believe that fall would make an appearance soon. But now that I'm feeling that brisk Scandinavian air, I know autumn is definitely on its way.
But, there's one last "official" weekend for Americans to soak up everything summer has to offer — and that includes clothing and accessories. Labor Day is almost here, and it's one of the last opportunities to wear that one-shoulder dress or one-piece bathing suit before we have to get seriously creative with our styling and make these pieces count as "transitional."
Until then, we're squeezing every last drop out of summer with handpicked, Scandi-made and -approved essentials from Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo — cool sunglasses and caftans included. Summer only comes around once a year, we might as well enjoy every last bit of it, right?
