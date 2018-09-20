New Fall Drinks Just Landed At Starbucks — Here's How To Get One 50% Off Today

This year, Starbucks brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte well-before the official start to fall, so in order reinvigorate excitement for the actual first day of the season, the coffee chain has released a couple new beverages. The Maple Pecan Latte, a drink that was introduced last fall, will be available for the first time in iced form. Additionally, Starbucks is introducing a never-before-seen drink called the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro.
The new Iced Maple Pecan Latte is like the hot beverage in that it starts with espresso and milk, which then gets blended with notes of maple syrup and pecan. However, the new version is finished with Starbucks' Cold Foam and autumn sugar topping.
Advertisement
If you're a little bit skeptical about a drink that's so obviously autumnal being served cold, we understand. You can still order the original version, but the combination of maple and pecan over ice could turn out to be the refreshing fall drink you never knew you needed. You won't know until you try, which is why it's especially convenient that Starbucks is offering a special Maple Pecan Latte Happy Hour deal this Thursday, September 20. Starting at 3 p.m., customers can get a grande or larger MPL for 50% off. Simply sign up here to take advantage of the offering.
In addition to the hot Maple Pecan Latte's return and the new iced MPL, Starbucks also recently launched the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro. This drink is so simple that you can pretty much guess how it's made based on its name. It's created when Starbucks takes its Nitro Cold Brew and tops it with cocoa Cold Foam. According to the coffee chain, the new offering was "inspired by a dark chocolate stout" and it's described as velvety, smooth, and bittersweet.
The new Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro will unfortunately not be included in tomorrow's 50% off Happy Hour deal. It's available now at Starbucks locations where Nitro is sold.
Related Video:
Advertisement