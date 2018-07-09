Starbucks Is Adding Two New Drinks To Its Permanent Menu Tomorrow

This morning, Starbucks made an exciting announcement that proves it is continuing to shift focus away from specialty drinks and back toward expanding its permanent menu. Tomorrow, the chain will introduce not one but two new cold coffee drinks to permanent menus nationwide. One is called the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the other is the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. We got to taste test both beverages, and though they might be around for the long haul, they're especially perfect for cooling down this summer.
The Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is made with cold brew and a hint of caramel, and it's topped with salted cream cold foam. Though we weren't overly impressed with Starbucks' cold foam innovation the first time we tasted it, this version was actually delicious. The slight saltiness added to the cold foam balanced its sweetness, which we found a bit too extreme in the previously released Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew. The drink, with its caramel addition, is still quite sweet, but not so much so that we couldn't enjoy it first thing in the morning.
The Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte is made by pouring shots of espresso over iced vanilla bean coconut milk. While Starbucks has introduced several beverages made with non-dairy milks, most of them have not been classified as fully vegan or dairy-free because they contain syrups, which are not dairy-free. The new Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte, however, is not made with any syrups. That probably sounds appealing to the many consumers who are always on the lookout for new plant-based options, but be aware that the absence of syrups does make the beverage a little bit more bitter than the Starbucks lattes you might be used to drinking.
The Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte will both be released tomorrow, which means you too can give them a taste test first thing in the morning. Who know, one of them might just become your new hot weather go-to.
